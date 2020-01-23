Fire destroys home in Plant City

Hillsborough County

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was hurt after a house fire in Plant City late Wednesday night, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out at a single-family home in the 2800 block of East Albritton Road shortly before midnight.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, but no one was inside.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

The HCFR is investigating the incident.

