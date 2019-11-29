Fire damages Tampa home while owners are away for Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa family is staying with relatives after a fire broke out at their home.

It happened along Clearfield Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, just off North Boulevard in Tampa.

Thankfully, the people who lived in the home were away at the time.

A neighbor’s Ring video doorbell caught the first moments when the fire erupted. It appears the fire started near a carport, and spread to the rest of the house.

“All we heard was a popping, constant popping sound. It sounded like hail hitting a piece of tin” said neighbor Dub Darville.

Darville’s daughter alerted him to what was happening across the street.

“When we looked out, the whole right side of the house was up in flames,” he said.

The homeowner arrived to find her house turned into a black and brown mess, charred by the advancing flames.

She sat in a chair across the street watching crews check for hot spots.

About 75% of the home is damaged.

Firefighters managed to get two dogs out safely unfortunately, one cat died. while a second cat is missing. A pet bird also survived.

“On any day, it would be an appropriate thing to think, but on this day, Thanksgiving, where we all have much to be thankful for, what can I do to help them to make them thankful for neighbors,” said Darville.

It took firefighters about a half-hour to get the fire under control.

There’s no word on what caused this fire.