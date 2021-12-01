Fire damages arts building at Leto High School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire that broke out at Leto High School heavily damaged the arts building, but won’t stop classes from resuming Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the school, 4409 W Sligh Avenue, at about 7 p.m. and found smoke billowing from the roof of the building, fire rescue spokeswoman Jessica Coy said.

“Firefighters quickly identified the source of the smoke and extinguished the flames,” Coy added. “Crews worked for hours to break apart areas of the roof that were still smoldering to ensure the fire was completely out.”

Coy said the cause of the fire remained under investigation, but there was planned construction on the roof, where the fire originated.

A Hillsborough County Public School spokesperson said classes will resume Wednesday as scheduled.