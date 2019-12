RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is battling a 2-alarm fire in Ruskin that’s threatening nearby U-Haul moving trucks.

According to officials, the fire started at Wild Bill’s furniture store at 109 South Highway 41, directly adjacent to a U-Haul dealer.

One individual, a civilian, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

US-41 is shut down in both directions in the area.

This story will be updated.

