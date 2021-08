TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire at a mattress store in Tampa caused significant damage and remains under investigation Thursday.

The Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire at Tampa Matress on 4911 East Broadway Wednesday evening.

Officials said the fire was brought under control in about an hour and completely extinguished.

The building suffered extensive damage and businesses next door had minor smoke damages.

No injuries have been reported.