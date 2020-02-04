TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling an early morning fire in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa.
The fire broke out at a home in the area of 14th Street and Bird Street.
There is no word on injuries.
News Channel 8 photographer Peter Masa said some walls were gone and the back of the home sustained heavy damage.
This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm-up continues ahead of strong cold front
- FBI joins search for missing South Florida newborn
- Klobuchar comes out on top in St. Petersburg satellite caucus
- Hernando Co. deputies searching for 2 Circle K robbery suspects