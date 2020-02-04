Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling an early morning fire in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa.

The fire broke out at a home in the area of 14th Street and Bird Street.

There is no word on injuries.

News Channel 8 photographer Peter Masa said some walls were gone and the back of the home sustained heavy damage.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.

