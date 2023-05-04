TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small fire prompted an emergency response Thursday at the construction site for Tampa’s upcoming Ritz-Carlton Residences along the iconic Bayshore Boulevard.

An official with Tampa Fire Rescue told WFLA.com the 8th-floor fire was mostly out by the time crews arrived. Firefighters used a water can to put out what was left. The fire was started by a contractor working at the site.

No injuries were reported.

According to its website, The Ritz-Carlton Residences is “an oasis of sophistication that sets a new standard in exemplar design and gracious living.”

Future homes will be equipped with “infinite bay views, luscious landscaped gardens shaded by ancient oaks, and the energy and culture of downtown Tampa.”

Prices run from $1,450,000 to $6,600,000.