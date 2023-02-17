TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are working to put out a fire at a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office training site Friday afternoon.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, the fire broke out at the Walter C. Heinrich Practical Training Site in Lithia.

“Our Aviation Unit is dropping water and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is also on scene and coordinating efforts,” Chronister said. “Our aviation unit continuously trains for events like this, they are in action now, dropping water, the winds have subsided slightly which will help with extinguishment efforts.”

The Florida Division of Forestry was also called to assist with firefighting efforts.

HCSO confirmed with News Channel 8 the fire was not part of a training exercise.

