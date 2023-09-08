TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The University of South Florida’s football program is banking on the Florida Board of Governors to decide its fate Friday.

The board will cast a final vote on whether to approve the $200 million loan needed to carry through with USF’s on-campus stadium project.

$200 million is just a portion of the $340 million project. Controversy on campus questions whether that is too much money to be spending on a new stadium.

“We haven’t had enough money to do our basic operations and the concern is we now have to start supporting this from those funds,” Associate Professor Dr. Timothy Boaz said. “I think people would see that as a big problem.”

The school currently plans to partially pay off borrowed money using funds from game attendance. They would need over 30,000 people at each home game to follow their plan.

The new stadium is projected to seat 35,000 people.

The Bulls currently play at Raymond James Stadium, but if the loan is approved Friday then the players could be on their own field in just three years.

School officials said they would like to start construction next year and finish the project in 2026.