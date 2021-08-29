Fight leads to shots being fired in downtown Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police say a physical altercation led to shots being fired Saturday night.

Officers say they got a call about the incident shortly after 8:00 p.m. They went sent to the area of
E. Tyler St. and N. Franklin St.

Officers believe a group of people got into a physical fight, and shots were fired.

Tampa police said there are no reported injuries, and no one has been identified. The case remains under investigation.

“I saw a girl behind me start running so I got up with her, and we all basically ran,” one witness said. “I felt uneasy, because you mention stray bullets, exactly and you don’t know if they’re coming in the direction you’re in. It’s unsetting.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

