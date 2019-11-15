Fiery wreck on I-75 remains under investigation days after crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a horrible crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County.

The wreck, which happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday, left two people dead, FHP said.

Investigators tell 8 On Your Side a tractor-trailer truck, owned by James E. Owen Trucking, Inc., of Virginia, slammed into a group of vehicles that had stopped in the northbound lanes due to traffic.

The driver of that truck hasn’t been identified.

FHP has identified the following people involved in the crash: 35-year-old Candice Reetz of Wesley Chapel, 26-year-old Kathleen Ybarra of Land O’Lakes, 1-year-old Connor Shilling of Land O’Lakes, 28-year-old Robert Maldonado, Jr., of Land O’Lakes, 57-year-old George Pagan of Tampa, 36-year-old Jason Howard of Lakeland and 37-year-old Usman Riaz of Land O’Lakes.

One other driver hasn’t yet been identified. That person is the second death related to the crash.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours. The southbound lanes stayed close for roughly 12 hours.

Dramatic video of the crash was posted and shared on social media, showing a ball of fire.

