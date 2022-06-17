TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic has come to a halt on the northbound lanes on I-75 following a deadly crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic cams show a complete roadblock on the interstate north of US-301. Troopers said all northbound lanes are closed at Exit 256, which exits onto the Selmon Expressway

The FHP said the wreck involved several vehicles, including a commercial vehicle that caught fire.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with WFLA for updates.