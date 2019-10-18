FHP: Witness filmed wrong-way driver, waited until after fatal crash to report him

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash in Riverview late Thursday night, authorities said.

The crash happened on U.S. 301 and Bloomingdale Ridge Road around 11:30 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Anthony Leonard Shaw, 45, of St. Petersburg, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and hit a pickup truck head-on.

Shaw died at the scene.

A 62-year-old woman inside of the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers say a witness saw the man driving the wrong way down the highway, and recorded a video on their cell phone, but did not call 911 until after the vehicles collided. It’s unclear how long they were watching the driver.

“FHP Troopers are working to determine if alcohol, a medical emergency or a combination of both on the part of [the driver] played a role in the crash,” the report states.

Further information was not immediately available.

