FHP: Vehicle located in deadly Tampa hit-and-run, driver still unknown

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has recovered a vehicle that hit and killed a woman walking on Hillsborough Avenue Saturday has been found just blocks from where the crash happened.

The Nissan Sentra was found at a home along Memorial Highway, not far from where the crash happened along Hillsborough Avenue.

Troopers say a 67-year-old woman walking along the road was hit by that car and killed. Surveillance video released by troopers shows the car come up behind her and hit her, knocking the woman several yards away. Debris is also seen flying off the car after impact.

The woman was hospitalized, but she died from her injuries Sunday, according to troopers.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppersat 800-873-TIPS.