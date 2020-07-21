FHP: Van crashes into semi-truck making improper U-turn on I-275

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 55-year-old Safety Harbor residents were seriously injured after crashing into a semi truck that was attempting an improper U-turn on Interstate 275 Monday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday, a semi truck driven by a 48-year-old Tampa man was traveling north on I-275 near mile marker 58 in Hillsborough County. The Florida Highway Patrol said the man tried to make an improper U-turn into the southbound lanes.

FHP said a van trailing behind the semi truck smashed into its side. A 55-year-old man driving the van was seriously injured. His 55-year-old female passenger was critically injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

