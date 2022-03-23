TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it seized several pounds of illegal substances worth over $340,000 during a traffic stop along I-75 Monday afternoon.

FHP Tampa said it uncovered 7.58 pounds of cathinone, also known as “bath salts,” during the stop. Troopers said the street value of the drug is worth over $344,000. Authorities also uncovered $700 worth of marijuana along with a bundle of cash.

In a Twitter post, troopers joked about the discovery calling it a “minor” traffic stop.

The driver, whose name was not released, is reportedly from Tallahassee.