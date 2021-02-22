FHP troopers’ run-in with goats causes delay on I-4 near Riverview

TAMPA (WFLA) – It was goats galore on I-4 in Florida on Monday! The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper is OK after a “hit and run” involving some goats.

According to the FHP, several troopers were called out to I-4 in the U.S.-301 area Monday afternoon to wrangle a couple of goats who were up to no good. The agency tweeted just after 1 p.m. asking drivers to use caution in the westbound lanes.

“Troopers and (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office) units are trying to apprehend a runaway GOAT,” the agency tweeted, joking that it was “not Tom Brady.”

The FHP shared photos of the “suspects” and the damage left behind – which was a sizeable stain on a trooper’s trousers from a run-in with one of the goats.

The good news is the troopers are OK. But only one of the goats was taken into custody.

So yes… goat- related delays on I-4 are still possible.