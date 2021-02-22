FHP troopers’ run-in with goats causes delay on I-4 near Riverview

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FHP

TAMPA (WFLA) – It was goats galore on I-4 in Florida on Monday! The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper is OK after a “hit and run” involving some goats.

According to the FHP, several troopers were called out to I-4 in the U.S.-301 area Monday afternoon to wrangle a couple of goats who were up to no good. The agency tweeted just after 1 p.m. asking drivers to use caution in the westbound lanes.

“Troopers and (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office) units are trying to apprehend a runaway GOAT,” the agency tweeted, joking that it was “not Tom Brady.”

The FHP shared photos of the “suspects” and the damage left behind – which was a sizeable stain on a trooper’s trousers from a run-in with one of the goats.

The good news is the troopers are OK. But only one of the goats was taken into custody.

So yes… goat- related delays on I-4 are still possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss