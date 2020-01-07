FHP troopers locate 12 kilos of cocaine in Ruskin woman’s car

Breaking News
Hillsborough County

FHP

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – FHP troopers had intended to write a citation for an illegal window tint but they found something much bigger Tuesday afternoon.

FHP troopers say the driver, Elizabeth Espinoza, 27, seemed overtly nervous after being pulled over, just after noon Tuesday on southbound I-75 near mile marker 310.

Troopers summoned an FHP K-9 which quickly alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle found 12 kilos of cocaine, worth about $1.2 million.

Troopers say Espinola had stashed the drugs inside the dashboard and other voids in the rear of the car.

Espinoza was arrested by troopers and took her to the Sumter County Jail where she is charged with trafficking in cocaine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

