FHP Trooper struck while working crash site on I-275, authorities say

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Courtesy of FHP Tampa
  • Courtesy of FHP Tampa
  • Courtesy of FHP Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was struck Sunday afternoon along I-275 near Howard Avenue.

According to a tweet from FHP Tampa, the trooper was working a separate crash when a vehicle struck the trooper from behind.

Both the driver and the Trooper suffered minor injuries. Motorists are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

News Channel 8 is working to find the identity of those involved.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss