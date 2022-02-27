FHP Trooper struck while working crash site on I-275, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was struck Sunday afternoon along I-275 near Howard Avenue.

According to a tweet from FHP Tampa, the trooper was working a separate crash when a vehicle struck the trooper from behind.

Both the driver and the Trooper suffered minor injuries. Motorists are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

News Channel 8 is working to find the identity of those involved.

