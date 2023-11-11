TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured early Saturday morning after being hit by a driver on I-275, a release said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Kia Forte was heading north on I-275 south of I-4 at 4:43 a.m. when it drove through a construction zone that was blocked off by traffic cones.

The driver of the Forte, a 24-year-old Lakeland man, then hit an arrow board before crashing into an FHP patrol car — seriously injuring the trooper inside, according to the release.

The driver and a passenger in the Forte, a 25-year-old Ocala woman, were also seriously injured. All those involved were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

According to the FHP, the driver was impaired, but no charges have been filed.