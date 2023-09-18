TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured while trying to keep a father and his child from getting hit while going through a crosswalk, officials said.

A release from the Florida Highway Patrol said at about 8 a.m., troopers were helping with traffic control at the Hillsborough Academy of Math and Science.

While helping with traffic enforcement at the intersection of West Waters Avenue and Montague Street, a sergeant noticed a father pushing his child on a stroller across Montague at a crosswalk.

The father was said to have the right of way because the green pedestrian light was on.

However, at the same time, a vehicle then turned right and failed to yield to the pedestrian.

“Sensing an impending collision, the Sergeant stepped into the roadway and attempted to gain compliance to yield to the pedestrian,” the FHP release said. “This attempt was unsuccessful as the vehicle continued eastbound on West Waters Avenue.”

Officials said soon after that, a 71-year-old driver driving a Nissan Rogue made the same turn, this time striking the sergeant.

The sergeant suffered minor injuries from the collision, and the driver was cited for failing to yield, according to the release.