FHP: Tampa man arrested after killing pedestrian, leaving crash site

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Tampa man after a fatal traffic incident early Sunday morning, according to a report.

The FHP said Stuart Mikel Cobb, 28, was driving east on SR-574 toward Williams Road as a 30-year-old man was walking in the travel lane.

The FHP report states that Cobb struck the man, killing him, and then drove away, parking his Mitsubishi Endeavor at a Walmart and walking back to the crash site.

Stuart Mikel Cobb (Hillsborough County Jail)

Troopers arrested Cobb for leaving the scene of a crash involving death, the report said..

The FHP did not identify the victim, although they did say he was also from Tampa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss