FHP: Tampa man arrested after killing pedestrian, leaving crash site

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Tampa man after a fatal traffic incident early Sunday morning, according to a report.

The FHP said Stuart Mikel Cobb, 28, was driving east on SR-574 toward Williams Road as a 30-year-old man was walking in the travel lane.

The FHP report states that Cobb struck the man, killing him, and then drove away, parking his Mitsubishi Endeavor at a Walmart and walking back to the crash site.

Stuart Mikel Cobb (Hillsborough County Jail)

Troopers arrested Cobb for leaving the scene of a crash involving death, the report said..

The FHP did not identify the victim, although they did say he was also from Tampa.