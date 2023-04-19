HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still searching for the driver responsible for killing a 61-year-old man during a hit-and-run crash earlier this year.

According to FHP, the crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. in Hillsborough County on Feb. 18. Troopers stated that the driver was traveling westbound on U.S.-92 when the right side of the vehicle struck the 61-year-old Plant City man who was walking along the highway shoulder.

The man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the impact. Troopers stated that following the crash, the driver fled the scene and continued to drive westbound on U.S.-92.

“The Florida Highway Patrol is reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash and the challenges law enforcement face when investigating a hit-and-run crash,” FHP said in a statement. “If involved in a crash, stay at the scene and call for help. Leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death is against the law.”

FHP said they believe the suspect’s vehicle is a small van or pickup truck with damage to the right headlamp and side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at **TIPS.