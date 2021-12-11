FHP: St. Pete man hits 136 mph in construction zone on Howard Frankland Bridge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested early Saturday morning after authorities say he drove an infinity sports car up to 136 miles per hour across the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Eric Killin, Jr, 19, of St. Petersburg was charged with reckless driving Saturday after he drove a 2015 Infinity G37 upwards of 136 mph in an active construction zone on the Howard Frankland Bridge, an affidavit revealed.

The document states that multiple workers and police officers were present when Killin, Jr “rapidly accelerated” to 106 mph in a 65 mph zone, swerving through traffic. According to the affidavit, trafic was moderate to heavy at the time of the incident.

When authorities stopped Killin, Jr, they say he admitted to racing a Dodge Charger Hellcat that was farther ahead of him and admitted to possessing a small plastic bag of marijuana.