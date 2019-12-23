FHP searching for person of interest in Tampa fatal hit-and-run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for a person of interest in the death of a 40-year-old Tampa woman who was hit crossing US-41.

According to FHP, troopers recovered the suspect’s SUV on Dec. 10th after the owner of the suspect’s vehicle surrendered it.

FHP says the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on US-41 when it collided with Chanda Renee Gant and then fled the scene.

Gant was walking west across US-41 just south of East 120th Avenue when FHP said she entered the path of the vehicle and was hit. She later died from her injuries.

Troopers say they are currently searching for Leon Burwell, 38, for questioning in this case.

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run crash, you’re urged to call FHP at 813-558-1800.