FHP searching for hit & run suspect following deadly crash

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist on Tuesday evening.
According to troopers, the suspect was reportedly driving a pickup truck when they struck a motorcyclist on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Tanner Road in Dover.
This is a developing situation and WFLA will provide more updates as new information is released.
