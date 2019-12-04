FHP provides info on vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Tampa

Live Now
Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A 40-year-old Tampa woman crossing US-41 was struck and killed by a driver who then fled the scene, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP is looking for a 2003-2009 white Chevy Trailblazer that was traveling south on US-41 when it collided with Chanda Renee Gant.

Gant was walking west across US-41 just south of East 120th Avenue when FHP said she entered the path of the vehicle and was hit. She later died from her injuries.

FHP describes the vehicle as a white 2003 Chevy SUV with Florida license plate Z045AD. Anyone with knowledge regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to immediately contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run crash, you’re urged to call FHP at 813-558-1800.

