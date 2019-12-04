FHP provides info on vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A 40-year-old Tampa woman crossing US-41 was struck and killed by a driver who then fled the scene, Florida Highway Patrol said.
FHP is looking for a 2003-2009 white Chevy Trailblazer that was traveling south on US-41 when it collided with Chanda Renee Gant.
Gant was walking west across US-41 just south of East 120th Avenue when FHP said she entered the path of the vehicle and was hit. She later died from her injuries.
FHP describes the vehicle as a white 2003 Chevy SUV with Florida license plate Z045AD. Anyone with knowledge regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to immediately contact the Florida Highway Patrol.
If you have any information regarding this hit-and-run crash, you’re urged to call FHP at 813-558-1800.