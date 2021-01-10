FHP: Man, woman arrested after troopers find 220 grams of meth, stolen license plate and gun in car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people are now in jail after troopers say they found over 200 grams of meth, other drugs, and a stolen gun inside of their car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper spotted a white four-door car with its emergency hazards on while driving northbound on I-75 in Ruskin.

After stopping the car and notifying dispatch, FHP said the trooper learned that the car’s tag was reported stolen early Sunday morning in Hardee County.

The trooper said a male, later identified as 25-year-old Leovardo Leon of Wauchula, got out of the driver’s seat and starting walking toward the patrol car.

An arrest report says the trooper was able to restrain Leon and called for backup. Once another trooper arrived, they searched the car. In the passenger’s seat was 31-year-old Nichole Vasquez.

Troopers say they found 220 grams of crystal meth, 17 grams of marijuana, 492 grams of a “white block type substance,” supplies to repackage and sell drugs, money, and a stolen gun inside of the car.

Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Highway Patrol

Leon appeared to be slow to respond while troopers talked to him and his eyes were “extremely constricted, glassy and red,” FHP said.

Both Leon and Vasquez were arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

The arrest report said Leon later admitted to using dope and drinking half of a Budweiser that was in the back of the car.

Leon is facing eight charges of which include possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams, driving under the influence, grand theft of a firearm, and first-degree petit theft.

Vasquez is facing six charges of which include possession of drug paraphernalia, armed trafficking in illegal drugs 28 grams to 30 kilograms, and grand theft of a firearm.