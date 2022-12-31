TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a truck that it believes caused a deadly hit-and-run Friday afternoon.

An FHP release said a motorcycle was driving west on Causeway Boulevard at a high speed when it crashed into the rear of the truck, described as possibly being “a black 2009-2018 model Dodge Ram 1500.”

The motorcycle ended up flipping and threw the motorcyclist, a 36-year-old Riverview man, off the vehicle.

According to troopers, the truck fled the scene of the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died.

If you know who the owner of the truck is, call *FHP or 813-558-1800.