HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol K-9 recently found a kilogram of cocaine.

The drugs were found on Instate Four at milepost 19 by K-9 “Titan” on Tuesday afternoon.

Titan is a professional at sniffing out drugs, recently making a $700,000 heroin bust and previously helping with a traffic stop that found more than $195,000 worth of marijuana.

FHP reports David Flores, 29, of Kissimmee, was arrested after a traffic stop.