FHP investigating fatal crash on I-75 in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 252 in Riverview.
FHP officials tell us a single vehicle rolled over on the shoulder. One person was pronounced dead on scene and a second person was flown to Tampa General Hospital.
Two lanes are closed at this time.
