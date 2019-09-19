FHP investigating fatal crash on I-75 in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 252 in Riverview.

FHP officials tell us a single vehicle rolled over on the shoulder. One person was pronounced dead on scene and a second person was flown to Tampa General Hospital.

Two lanes are closed at this time.

