PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Hillsborough County, north of Plant City.

FHP said the crash happened on SR-39 at Bruton Road just before 10 p.m.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate the crash.

No other details were released about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.