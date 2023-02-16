HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County disaster recovery center will be closing Friday.

FEMA said the center, located at HCC Regent on Watson Road, will close at 5 p.m.

The deadline to apply for assistance for damage from Hurricane Ian has passed. However, officials said people can still contact FEMA to check the status of their application, get information about help with rental assistance or other basic needs and more.

FEMA said there are other disaster recovery centers operating throughout areas affected by Hurricane Ian. You can find the closest center online or by texting DRC along with your ZIP code to 43362.

FEMA’s helpline is open everyday day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can call FEMA at 800-621-3362.