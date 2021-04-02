FEMA vaccination site at Tampa Greyhound Track to only offer Johnson & Johnson shots

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Friday that the four federally-supported vaccination sites across the state, including the one located in Tampa, will transition to the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Tuesday.

Initially, the federally-supported site at the Tampa Greyhound Track offered the Pfizer vaccine. However, now, the site will only administer up to 3,000 one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines per day.

Residents who have already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are guaranteed to receive their second dose at the Tampa Greyhound Track, or their respective federally-supported site.

If you went to a FEMA satellite vaccination site, you will also be able to receive your second Pfizer dose there. Once the satellite sites finish administering all second doses, they will no longer be open.

Other state-supported vaccination sites will continue to offer the Pfizer vaccine.

The three other federally-supported sites in Florida are located in Jacksonville, Miami and Orlando.

For more information on where the federally-supported sites are located and their hours of operation, please visit FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine.