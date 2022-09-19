TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — James Hanson has been convicted of armed bank robbery, convicted and sentenced to life in prison before. Now, the 41-year-old is back in a Hillsborough County courtroom facing new charges of bank robbery, armed carjacking, and murder.

Hanson was convicted of the 2002 armed robbery of an AmSouth bank in Tampa. He was later released from a life sentence when he agreed to testify in another case.

After his release, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies said Hanson robbed another bank and carjacked an innocent victim.

When deputies were called to the scene, they found Hanson. After a brief car chase, he was arrested.

Deputies later found the body of 68-year-old Mathew Korattiyil in a church parking lot where he’d been strangled.

Hanson was charged with his murder.

This week, Hanson will face another jury to answer for those charges as he faces another life sentence in prison.