Feeding Tampa Bay urging families to sign up for USDA food program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Feeding Tampa Bay says there are not enough families signing up for a food program that could drastically help those who are struggling to put food on the table.

The program is called The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). It is a federal program that gives families and individuals another opportunity to get food assistance.

All the food comes from USDA food sources. Food is available at the program’s 10-county service area and at their mega and mobile pantries.

To sign up, those needing food assistance should fill out a form with their basic information like name, address, if they already receive some sort of government assistance, and a signature. There is no requirement of ID or any other documentation needed. Feeding Tampa Bay says many do not sign up for the program for fear of having to give away personal information, but want to assure people that all information is safe and secure.

“Our mission at Feeding Tampa Bay, we want to end hunger by 2025 and this is one of the things that we’re going to do to accomplish that. We want families to know we have this abundance of awesome food in addition to what we already have,” said Scarlett Haynes with Feeding Tampa Bay.

Feeding Tampa Bay says the forms take about a minute to fill out. All forms are stored under lock and key. To sign up and get more information, visit the program’s website.