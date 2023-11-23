TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Volunteers with Feeding Tampa Bay served hundreds of residents battling food insecurity for Thanksgiving.

The non-profit operates three Trinity Café sites where they serve hot meals year-round. On Thursday, Thanksgiving lunch was served from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

“They’re always really motivated; they really like to help a lot of people,” said Daniel Cruz, a resident who received a meal.

Nearly sixty volunteers started their Thanksgiving holiday preparing and serving food before gathering with their own families.

“It helps me share some love and joy during the holiday season especially because most of the folks that walk in here, they may not have family, they may not have friends to talk to,” said Christian Sabbagh, a volunteer.