Feeding Tampa Bay holds holiday food drive at Bucs Game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bucs fans not only packed the stands Sunday night but food pantries too. Feeding Tampa Bay paired up with Mosaic and the Buccaneers to collect items for families in need this holiday season.

The goal is to tackle hunger around the Tampa Bay region through food pantries. The first one with this collaboration opened up last month. It’s a mission Toby Collard, a Bucs fan, said he’s willing to get behind.

“Not just this time of year but all times of year,” he said. “People need help. And we go to Bucs games.. obviously we’re fortunate enough to have tickets. There are people who aren’t fortunate that can’t be with us but also need a helping hand. It just feels good to be apart of that.”

QR codes were also available for anyone wanting to make a monetary donation. Mike Randall with Mosaic said every penny counts.

“One dollar provides ten meals, so being able to provide a monetary donation goes further.”

This is why Jose Santiago said he had to make a stop at the treasure chest.

“For me, that’s a no-brainer. I’m about Tampa Bay. I’m from here and I’m happy to give.”

The Bucs and Mosaic are also donating $10 to Feeding Tampa Bay for every tackle made during the regular season.