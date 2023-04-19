TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Families tell News Channel 8 that the rising cost of child care is a serious struggle and that’s if they can find availability.

A new federal order is taking aim at fixing some of the issues.

As the cost of child care climbs, classrooms are missing a key component to operate – a shortage of providers – but there’s hope that new actions in Washington could turn that around.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Tuesday that aims to expand access to care for children, the elderly, and disabled Americans, signaling the importance of the issue as he prepares to run for a second term.

In more than 50 executive actions, Biden is asking nearly every federal agency to expand care options without new spending.

He has long pushed to ease the burden of care costs, but Congress has stifled those efforts during his first term.

The White House faces steep opposition to many of the social-spending proposals in the Republican-controlled house.

However, for many parents finding a day care with open seats has also been a struggle and pay for child care providers may be part of the equation.

“$13 an hour is not enough for an early care and education teacher to survive,” said Dr. Fred Hicks, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. “Teachers need that support.”

Hicks is keeping an eye on actions to improve working conditions for providers.

“We’re competing with Walmart and Amazon,” said Hicks. “They would go to that profession before they stay in the classroom and because of that, I don’t have enough chairs to place children.”

According to White House data, the cost of child care has climbed 26 percent over the last decade and more than 200 percent over the last 30 years.

“There’s just not enough resources so our parents are struggling,” said Hicks. “We need to be able to help them to ensure that their kids get the childcare that they need.”

The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County offers financial assistance to families in need of affordable child care. For more information, click here.