TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Tuesday, a federal appeals court will determine whether to reinstate Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren after he was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis last year.

The case will be heard by a three-judge panel on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Montgomery, Alabama.

Gov. DeSantis suspended Warren in August after accusing him of refusing to prosecute certain cases regarding abortion and transgender care.

In January, a district judge said DeSantis violated Warren’s first amendment rights. However, the judge said he did not have the authority to reinstate him.

Warren is also asking the Florida Supreme Court to consider his reinstatement.

The hearing is set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST.