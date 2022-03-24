HILLSBOUROUGH COUNTY Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about their plans to widen U.S Highway 301 from Fowler Ave. to State Road 56.

FDOT says within a span of five years, there has been 17 fatalities and 36 head-on accidents in the area, which has residents on edge.

“Lots of people are getting killed on this road,” said Phillip Rader, a resident of the area. “They need a light or something to break up traffic coming here towards Zephyrhills it needs to be broken up and slowed down.”

While Pasco County leaders are for the widening project, Hillsborough leaders tells The Tampa Bay Times it’s not needed because Highway 301 is in a rural area with no plans on any new developments.

FDOT is encouraging residents to come to a public meeting and let their voices be heard.

The meeting is at their headquarters Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.

There is also a virtual meeting for residents who can’t make it in person.