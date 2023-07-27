HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Leaders with the Florida Department of Transportation are inviting community members to learn more about changes coming to the I-75 interchange at Dr.Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

The department is hosting an open house Thursday night. Kris Carson with FDOT says, “A lot of changes to that interchange to make it safer and more efficient.”

Work on the $90 million project started in 2021, according to Carson. Crews are creating a diverging diamond interchange. The same traffic pattern recently opened at I-75 and State Road 56 in Pasco County. “It really helps with left-turning traffic to get on the interstate. It separates movements and makes the interchange more efficient,” she explains.

During Thursday’s event community members can speak with contractors about the project and how future work could impact traffic flow. Work is expected to be completed in 2025.

Drivers have the following options to participate in the open house:

In-person:

Date/Time: Thursday, July 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hillsborough Community College-Brandon Campus Conference Center (BADM 116/117)

10451 Nancy Watkins Drive

Tampa, FL, 33619



Virtual option:

Date/Time: Monday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You may participate virtually by visiting the project webpage found at FDOTtampabay.com.

The information will remain online after the meeting date.

There will be no formal presentation; therefore, we encourage you to visit at your convenience to view project information and speak with project staff.