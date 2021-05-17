FDOT asking community input for new Howard Frankland Bridge sail design

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Transportation wants your input, on a new design on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

There are two different options: the modern “Marconi Sail or the classic “Schooner sail.”

The sails will be located along the four scenic overlooks on the new bridge.

Voting will begin May 17 and run through May 31. Both designs are nautically inspired by the surrounding waters of Tampa Bay. The community can cast their vote at www.TampaBayNext.com.

Once the bridge replacement is complete, drivers will have four general purpose lanes and two tolled express lanes in each direction.

Additionally, a 12-foot shared-use path that will be separated from the roadway will connect to trails on either side of the bridge. Construction of the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in late 2025.