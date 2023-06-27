TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation is set to launch a new campaign ahead of 4th of July weekend that aims to crack down on aggressive driving.

The department is joining forces with Florida Highway Patrol, Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and many other local agencies for the “Target Zero” effort.

Leaders with FDOT said approximately eight people die every day on Florida roads. Forty-nine additional people are seriously injured in preventable crashes.

According to data from the department, a majority of the crashes are caused by drivers leaving their lanes, collisions at intersections or drivers hitting pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, reports show more than 50% of crashes resulting in death or serious injury involve young men.

“I don’t want to have to take someone to jail,” said Sgt. Steve Gaskins with FHP. “I don’t want to have to go knock on someone’s door and tell them a loved one isn’t coming home because of someone’s poor driving behavior.”

Law enforcement leaders said during the holiday weekend, drivers will see additional patrols handing out tickets for speeding, issuing warnings for aggressive driving and taking intoxicated drivers to jail. The initiative focuses on engagement, education and enforcement.

“This program, ‘Target Zero’, is a key component to getting that mission accomplished and getting everyone home safely,” Gaskins said.