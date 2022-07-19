TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for a 22-year-old missing, endangered man and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Purple Alert for the man.

Police are asking the community to notify them if they see Hiro Verdecia.

Verdecia is a Hispanic man and is 5’9″ and weights approximately 135 pounds.

Police said he was last seen on July 12 at his home in the 4400 block of West Iowa Avenue. He was wearing a long-sleeved forest green shirt, gray sweatpants, forest green sneakers. Verdecia was carrying a gray backpack.

Verdecia has a tattoo on his right arm of a yellow sunflower and sometimes wears a patch or mask over one eye.

Verdecia has been diagnosed with autism and does not have his medication with him, according to police.

He last had contact with his family on July 13 and no longer has his phone.

Police said there have been reports that he may have been in the 900 block of East Fowler Avenue, near the McDonald’s, and in the Ybor entertainment district since leaving home.

Anyone with information on Verdecia’s whereabouts are asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.