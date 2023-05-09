TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI confirmed they executed a court-authorized search at a home in Seminole Heights owned by Tampa City Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak and her husband Tim Burke.

The agency has not indicated what prompted the search, but no one who lives at the home has been charged with any crime.

The search was conducted on Monday, and people who live near the home say they noticed cars outside for hours.

“I just saw upwards of 15 cars parked on either side which is pretty rare for our neighborhood,” said Corinna Strong who lives in the neighborhood.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she only became aware of the FBI’s action on Tuesday.

“That was an FBI investigation and my understanding is it did not involved Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak, it was aimed at her husband,” said Castor.

She says she has no indication that Councilwoman Hurtak has done anything improper.

“She’s an elected official and my understanding is, she didn’t have involvement in whatever the incident was that resulted in a search warrant,” said Castor.

Efforts to contact Hurtak on Tuesday were not successful.