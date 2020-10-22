FBI, local officials urge voters to be on high alert after fake election emails surface in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Threatening emails sent to voters in sent to Bay Area voters, had a pointed message: “You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you,” they say.

The sender claims to be a member of the Proud Boys, a far-right organization. But investigators tell 8 On Your Side, the emails likely came from Iran or Russia causing voters to be on high alert.

“I don’t open any email that I don’t know the person sending it,” said Terri, a voter from Tampa, who did not want to give her last name.

Others in the Bay area agree.

“Have courage and vote for your country. Don’t just give into Russian or Chinese or Iranian propaganda,” said Tampa voter Rick Westenberger.

The Directors of National Intelligence and the FBI addressed the emails and other potential election influences less than two weeks before voters head to the polls.

“We have already seen Iran sending spoof emails designed to intimate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump,” said John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence.

But emails sent to voters in Citrus County urge folks to cast a ballot for the president. They go so far as to suggest voters should “change your party affiliation to Republican.”

“There clearly is indicators out there in the preliminary investigation that these emails came from Iran and Russian hackers that were getting into the system and sending these intimidating emails out there,” said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

At least two Citrus County residents alerted officials to the emails, but reports show they are popping up all over Florida.

“We recommend that citizens don’t provide any of their personal information. We also recommend that they don’t forward those emails, they do notify law enforcement,” the sheriff said.

U.S. government officials said Iran is also distributing videos indicating people overseas can cast ballots in the 2020 U.S. election, which is also false.

“Oh it’s very sad! Stay out of our business. Let us, the Biden and the Trump people, do our thing,” said Terri, the voter from Tampa.

The revelation that the emails are an attack on American elections from foreign powers comes as no surprise, given the interference into the 2016 election by Russia and the warnings from U.S. intelligence officials that they would likely continue in 2020.