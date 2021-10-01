Father, son attack Hardee’s employees in Seffner, sheriff’s office says

One employee was a minor, according to deputies

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a father and son duo who attacked two Hardee’s employee in Seffner.

According to the sheriff’s office, the attack happened during the afternoon of Sept. 23.

Deputies say Jeffrey Thomas Jackson and his son, Hunter Thomas Jackson got into an argument with restaurant staff and attacked a restaurant employee.

The sheriff’s office says a second employee who is under the age of 18 attempted to intervene and was also attacked by Jeffrey and Hunter.

Both men are facing charges of burglary of structure with assault or battery and aggravated child abuse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200 with any information that could be helpful in locating these men.