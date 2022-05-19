TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The father of a man believed to be connected to a Boston Marathon bomber traveled from Russia to Florida to accept his son’s bloody clothing, belongings, and other items of evidence after he was shot and killed by the FBI nine years ago at his Orlando home.

Law enforcement went to Chechen-born Ibgragim Todashev’s apartment in May 2013 to question him about his alleged relationship with Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev and a 2011 triple homicide in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Investigators said 27-year-old Todashev admitted to his role in slashing the throats of three people and claimed Tsarnaev was also involved in the killings.

According to the state attorney’s investigation, Todashev became upset, flipped a coffee table and knocked down the agent causing a bloody gash on his head. Todashev then threatened the FBI agent and a Massachusetts State Trooper with a long pole.

Attorney and representative for Todashev’s father Hassan Shibly claimed “Ibragim Todashev was unarmed when he was killed in cold blood by FBI agent Aaron McFarlane.”

The Department of Justice and Florida state attorney Jeff Ashton both cleared FBI Special Agent Aaron McFarlane of wrongdoing. McFarlane shot Todashev seven times during the interrogation.

“McFarlane’s narrative contradicted the evidence but the family was never allowed to have discovery into the death of Ibragim and is only being given some of the evidence in possession of the FBI nine painful years later,” Shibly added in a statement sent to News Channel 8.

Shibly said Todashev’s father, Abdulbaki Todashev, continues his calls for justice and reform to hold law enforcement accountable.

“This case is a prime example of why US laws that shield law enforcement officers who kill unarmed civilians must be changed and is an example of why America, unfortunately, leads the world in killings by law enforcement,” Shibly said.