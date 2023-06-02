TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fatburger, a California burger chain, is returning to the Tampa Bay area this month.

Fatburger is expected to open on June 12 at 9950 Upper Alafia Court in Riverview.

Three other locations are set to open over the next two years in the Tampa Bay area.

The first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings.

The burger chain’s parent company, FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., will also open Buffalo’s Express in the area.

“We continually hear from our fans that they are eager for us to open in Florida, so we hope that they are just as excited as we are now that we are not only coming to Orlando, but also Tampa,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands

In total, 14 Fatburger and Buffalo’s stores will open in Florida over the next several years.

Fatburger originally had locations in International Plaza and Clearwater Mall, but those locations were both closed.